FREYR Battery (FREY) Moves 6.95% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) started the day on March 30, 2023, with a price increase of 6.95% at $8.92. During the day, the stock rose to $9.01 and sunk to $8.49 before settling in for the price of $8.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FREY posted a 52-week range of $6.42-$16.94.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $123.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $113.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.59.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. FREYR Battery’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.78%, in contrast to 43.20% institutional ownership.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.3) by -$0.5. This company achieved a return on equity of -15.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

FREYR Battery’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.70% and is forecasted to reach -1.69 in the upcoming year.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for FREYR Battery (FREY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.52.

In the same vein, FREY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.86, a figure that is expected to reach -0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of FREYR Battery (FREY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.79 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.79 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.98% While, its Average True Range was 0.52.

Raw Stochastic average of FREYR Battery (FREY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.04%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 95.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.36% that was lower than 69.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.