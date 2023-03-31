Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) 14-day ATR is 1.03: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on March 30, 2023, Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.86% to $21.92. During the day, the stock rose to $22.54 and sunk to $21.795 before settling in for the price of $21.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FYBR posted a 52-week range of $20.30-$30.83.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -8.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -91.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $244.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $244.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.32.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 14700 employees. It has generated 393,673 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 30,000. The stock had 12.49 Receivables turnover and 0.32 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.09, operating margin was +11.94 and Pretax Margin of +10.35.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 28, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 500,000 shares at the rate of 20.60, making the entire transaction reach 10,298,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 36,955,132. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 28, Company’s 10% Owner bought 500,000 for 20.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,298,750. This particular insider is now the holder of 36,955,132 in total.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.21) by $0.28. This company achieved a net margin of +7.62 while generating a return on equity of 9.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -91.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in the upcoming year.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.93.

In the same vein, FYBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.80, a figure that is expected to reach 0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Frontier Communications Parent Inc., FYBR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.32 million was better the volume of 1.45 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.21% While, its Average True Range was 1.09.

Raw Stochastic average of Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.38%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 36.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.43% that was higher than 38.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.