Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) EPS growth this year is 106.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 30, 2023, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) set off with pace as it heaved 2.27% to $7.66. During the day, the stock rose to $7.85 and sunk to $7.4948 before settling in for the price of $7.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YMM posted a 52-week range of $4.56-$10.18.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 106.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.06 billion, simultaneously with a float of $982.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.57.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 7103 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.81, operating margin was -3.11 and Pretax Margin of +7.56.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.05) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +6.04 while generating a return on equity of 1.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 106.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.44 in the upcoming year.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.63. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 71.52.

In the same vein, YMM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.06, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., YMM]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.83 million was inferior to the volume of 6.87 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.37% While, its Average True Range was 0.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.45%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.32% that was lower than 77.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.