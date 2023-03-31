Search
Steve Mayer
Genius Group Limited (GNS) volume hits 4.03 million: A New Opening for Investors

Markets

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) started the day on March 30, 2023, with a price decrease of -13.48% at $1.54. During the day, the stock rose to $1.88 and sunk to $1.53 before settling in for the price of $1.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GNS posted a 52-week range of $0.30-$36.75.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -49.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $32.00 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.1090, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.1285.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 241 workers. It has generated 26,511 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -9,675. The stock had 11.47 Receivables turnover and 0.34 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.28, operating margin was -35.16 and Pretax Margin of -36.14.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. Genius Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 51.19%, in contrast to 0.50% institutional ownership.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -36.49 while generating a return on equity of -19.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genius Group Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -49.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in the upcoming year.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genius Group Limited (GNS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.76.

Technical Analysis of Genius Group Limited (GNS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.27 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 21.37 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 3.64% While, its Average True Range was 0.5002.

Raw Stochastic average of Genius Group Limited (GNS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.11%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 125.43% that was lower than 291.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

