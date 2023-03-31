Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) EPS is poised to hit 0.46 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE: HE) established initial surge of 0.21% at $38.12, as the Stock market unbolted on March 30, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $38.72 and sunk to $38.02 before settling in for the price of $38.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HE posted a 52-week range of $33.18-$44.72.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Utilities sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 7.90% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -2.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $109.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $108.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $40.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $39.79.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. industry. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 58.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 08, this organization’s Director sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 39.21, making the entire transaction reach 392,120 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 23,447. Preceding that transaction, on May 19, Company’s EVP & CFO sold 22,000 for 42.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 929,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,576 in total.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.55) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -2.20% and is forecasted to reach 2.43 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE: HE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.96. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.35, and its Beta score is 0.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.09.

In the same vein, HE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.20, a figure that is expected to reach 0.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc., HE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.44 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.92.

Raw Stochastic average of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.73%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 82.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.95% that was higher than 23.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.