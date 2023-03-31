Huntsman Corporation (HUN) volume hits 2.11 million: A New Opening for Investors

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) open the trading on March 30, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.45% to $26.48. During the day, the stock rose to $27.2255 and sunk to $26.465 before settling in for the price of $26.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HUN posted a 52-week range of $23.53-$38.53.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 3.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -50.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $188.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $179.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.82 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $28.39.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Chemicals industry. Huntsman Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 91.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 12, this organization’s Exec VP, GC and Sec bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 29.90, making the entire transaction reach 298,995 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 341,614. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 11, Company’s Director bought 15,000 for 30.18, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 452,644. This particular insider is now the holder of 18,533 in total.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.72) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -50.90% and is forecasted to reach 3.04 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Huntsman Corporation (HUN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.85. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.11, and its Beta score is 1.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.60. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.23.

In the same vein, HUN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.19, a figure that is expected to reach 0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Huntsman Corporation (HUN)

[Huntsman Corporation, HUN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.84.

Raw Stochastic average of Huntsman Corporation (HUN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.22% that was lower than 33.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.