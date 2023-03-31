Intuit Inc. (INTU) volume hits 1.52 million: A New Opening for Investors

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) started the day on March 30, 2023, with a price increase of 1.57% at $440.09. During the day, the stock rose to $442.41 and sunk to $437.42 before settling in for the price of $433.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, INTU posted a 52-week range of $339.36-$507.71.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 19.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $281.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $272.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $124.30 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $414.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $411.30.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 17300 employees. It has generated 735,607 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 119,422. The stock had 16.29 Receivables turnover and 0.59 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +77.82, operating margin was +20.70 and Pretax Margin of +19.97.

Intuit Inc. (INTU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Intuit Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 87.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 07, this organization’s Director sold 4,539 shares at the rate of 412.57, making the entire transaction reach 1,872,647 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 07, Company’s SVP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 500 for 413.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 206,580. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,781 in total.

Intuit Inc. (INTU) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 10/30/2022, the organization reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.22) by $0.44. This company achieved a net margin of +16.23 while generating a return on equity of 15.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 8.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

Intuit Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.70% and is forecasted to reach 15.53 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.88% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Intuit Inc. (INTU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 12.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $64.61, and its Beta score is 1.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.08. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 38.20.

In the same vein, INTU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.81, a figure that is expected to reach 8.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 15.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Intuit Inc. (INTU)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.5 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.62 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.53% While, its Average True Range was 12.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Intuit Inc. (INTU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.05%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.40% that was lower than 41.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.