Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) PE Ratio stood at $4.54: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) remained unchanged at $21.56, as the Stock market unbolted on March 30, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $21.79 and sunk to $21.40 before settling in for the price of $21.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MGY posted a 52-week range of $18.01-$30.31.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 33.30% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 99.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $190.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $181.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.95.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 213 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 7,955,366 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,157,901. The stock had 10.57 Receivables turnover and 0.78 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +73.19, operating margin was +63.37 and Pretax Margin of +62.37.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 08, this organization’s Director sold 7,500,000 shares at the rate of 24.26, making the entire transaction reach 181,950,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,296,077. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 08, Company’s Director sold 7,500,000 for 24.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 181,950,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,296,077 in total.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $1.13) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +52.27 while generating a return on equity of 74.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 99.90% and is forecasted to reach 3.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.97% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 33.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.86. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.54, and its Beta score is 2.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.69. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.02.

In the same vein, MGY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.75, a figure that is expected to reach 0.64 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, MGY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.1 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.86% While, its Average True Range was 0.83.

Raw Stochastic average of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.39%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.13% that was higher than 43.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.