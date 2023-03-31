Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Open at price of $18.17: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 30, 2023, Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) set off with pace as it heaved 1.11% to $18.17. During the day, the stock rose to $18.225 and sunk to $18.11 before settling in for the price of $17.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MFC posted a 52-week range of $14.92-$21.85.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -27.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.88 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.86 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $33.81 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.81.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 40000 employees. It has generated 397,375 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +67.35 and Pretax Margin of +55.03.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Insurance – Life industry. Manulife Financial Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.01%, in contrast to 53.70% institutional ownership.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.5) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +45.89 while generating a return on equity of 12.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.90% and is forecasted to reach 3.60 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.42% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.40. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.79, and its Beta score is 1.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.03. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.10.

In the same vein, MFC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.68, a figure that is expected to reach 0.81 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Manulife Financial Corporation, MFC]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.33 million was inferior to the volume of 3.53 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.25%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 48.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.36% that was higher than 23.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.