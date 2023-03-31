Merus N.V. (MRUS) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.77

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) started the day on March 30, 2023, with a price increase of 4.48% at $18.18. During the day, the stock rose to $18.60 and sunk to $17.15 before settling in for the price of $17.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MRUS posted a 52-week range of $12.03-$30.81.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 13.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -68.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $46.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $42.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $830.83 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.75.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 164 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -384.84 and Pretax Margin of -313.17.

Merus N.V. (MRUS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Merus N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 78.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 13, this organization’s VP Controller, PAO sold 168 shares at the rate of 13.85, making the entire transaction reach 2,327 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,517. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 01, Company’s VP Controller, PAO sold 575 for 15.35, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,826. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,685 in total.

Merus N.V. (MRUS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.63) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -315.48 while generating a return on equity of -46.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

Merus N.V.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -68.90% and is forecasted to reach -3.73 in the upcoming year.

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Merus N.V. (MRUS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 19.97.

In the same vein, MRUS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.87, a figure that is expected to reach -0.99 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Merus N.V. (MRUS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.48 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.26 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.96% While, its Average True Range was 1.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Merus N.V. (MRUS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.70%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 28.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.85% that was higher than 55.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.