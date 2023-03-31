Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) EPS is poised to hit -0.26 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Analyst Insights

As on March 30, 2023, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) started slowly as it slid -6.67% to $1.40. During the day, the stock rose to $1.52 and sunk to $1.39 before settling in for the price of $1.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NKLA posted a 52-week range of $1.35-$11.87.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -2.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $488.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $324.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $733.50 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.1676, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.6767.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1500 employees. It has generated 33,883 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -522,825. The stock had 2.06 Receivables turnover and 0.05 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -251.96, operating margin was -1427.45 and Pretax Margin of -1502.35.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry. Nikola Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 25.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 06, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 27,863 shares at the rate of 2.11, making the entire transaction reach 58,847 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 849,184. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 06, Company’s President, Energy sold 1,291 for 2.11, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,727. This particular insider is now the holder of 349,591 in total.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.39) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -1543.02 while generating a return on equity of -128.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nikola Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -2.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in the upcoming year.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nikola Corporation (NKLA). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.44.

In the same vein, NKLA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.77, a figure that is expected to reach -0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nikola Corporation (NKLA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Nikola Corporation, NKLA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 11.23 million was lower the volume of 13.11 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.1242.

Raw Stochastic average of Nikola Corporation (NKLA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.70%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 9.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 84.41% that was higher than 83.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Trading Directions

