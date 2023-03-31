Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) 14-day ATR is 0.72: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) open the trading on March 30, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.15% to $5.34. During the day, the stock rose to $5.81 and sunk to $5.2599 before settling in for the price of $5.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NINE posted a 52-week range of $2.03-$17.10.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 1.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 120.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $193.68 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.71.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Nine Energy Service Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.60%, in contrast to 52.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 10, this organization’s insider sold 107,284 shares at the rate of 6.91, making the entire transaction reach 741,332 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 281,712. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 10, Company’s official sold 27,460 for 7.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 192,495. This particular insider is now the holder of 150,676 in total.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.02) by $0.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nine Energy Service Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 120.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.01 in the upcoming year.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.72. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.54, and its Beta score is 3.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.33.

In the same vein, NINE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.43, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE)

[Nine Energy Service Inc., NINE] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.64.

Raw Stochastic average of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.69%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 22.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 109.23% that was lower than 113.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.