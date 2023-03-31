NIO Inc. (NIO) went up 6.41% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) started the day on March 30, 2023, with a price increase of 6.41% at $10.46. During the day, the stock rose to $10.75 and sunk to $9.94 before settling in for the price of $9.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NIO posted a 52-week range of $8.03-$24.43.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -32.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.64 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.52 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.86 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.38.

NIO Inc. (NIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -32.30%.

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NIO Inc. (NIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.47.

In the same vein, NIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.30.

Technical Analysis of NIO Inc. (NIO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO), its last 5-days Average volume was 40.6 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 45.59 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.77% While, its Average True Range was 0.55.

Raw Stochastic average of NIO Inc. (NIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.39%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 89.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.89% that was lower than 79.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.