No matter how cynical the overall market is Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) performance over the last week is recorded 0.99%

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) open the trading on March 30, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.86% to $2.04. During the day, the stock rose to $2.19 and sunk to $2.04 before settling in for the price of $2.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NRGV posted a 52-week range of $1.80-$22.10.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -29.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $140.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $109.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $285.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.54.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 73 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.65, operating margin was -41.31 and Pretax Margin of -53.38.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Utilities – Renewable industry. Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.90%, in contrast to 40.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 40,000 shares at the rate of 2.24, making the entire transaction reach 89,728 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,443,192. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 15, Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 25,000 for 2.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 54,115. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,101,982 in total.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.13) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -53.67 while generating a return on equity of -28.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -29.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in the upcoming year.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.96.

In the same vein, NRGV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.56, a figure that is expected to reach -0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV)

[Energy Vault Holdings Inc., NRGV] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.91% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.34%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 24.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 85.91% that was lower than 123.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.