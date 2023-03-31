No matter how cynical the overall market is Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) performance over the last week is recorded -0.94%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 30, 2023, Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.16% to $37.07. During the day, the stock rose to $37.35 and sunk to $36.73 before settling in for the price of $37.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NSSC posted a 52-week range of $15.60-$39.22.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 10.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 27.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.94.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1149 employees. It has generated 124,972 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 17,057. The stock had 5.01 Receivables turnover and 1.06 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.20, operating margin was +12.69 and Pretax Margin of +15.21.

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry. Napco Security Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.90%, in contrast to 70.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 15, this organization’s President, CEO and Secretary sold 287,500 shares at the rate of 31.50, making the entire transaction reach 9,056,250 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,696,010. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 15, Company’s Executive Vice President sold 12,500 for 31.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 393,750. This particular insider is now the holder of 99,829 in total.

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.14) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +13.65 while generating a return on equity of 18.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 27.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.13 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 29.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $53.34, and its Beta score is 1.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.38. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13482.36.

In the same vein, NSSC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.69, a figure that is expected to reach 0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Napco Security Technologies Inc., NSSC]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.59 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.38 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.50% While, its Average True Range was 1.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.65%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 77.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.01% that was lower than 51.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.