No matter how cynical the overall market is RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) performance over the last week is recorded 10.48%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) open the trading on March 30, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 6.20% to $2.74. During the day, the stock rose to $2.78 and sunk to $2.56 before settling in for the price of $2.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RLX posted a 52-week range of $0.90-$3.06.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -24.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.31 billion, simultaneously with a float of $381.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.92.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1235 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.66, operating margin was +20.14 and Pretax Margin of +33.72.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Tobacco industry. RLX Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 39.34%, in contrast to 29.50% institutional ownership.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.04) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +27.30 while generating a return on equity of 9.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

RLX Technology Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -24.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in the upcoming year.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RLX Technology Inc. (RLX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 14.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.77. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 63.23.

In the same vein, RLX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.16, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

[RLX Technology Inc., RLX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.23% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.56%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 69.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 83.30% that was lower than 97.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

