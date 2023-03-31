Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) volume hits 8.26 million: A New Opening for Investors

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) started the day on March 30, 2023, with a price increase of 0.37% at $62.32. During the day, the stock rose to $62.83 and sunk to $61.71 before settling in for the price of $62.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OXY posted a 52-week range of $51.53-$77.13.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 23.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 49.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 501.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $905.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $890.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $56.38 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $61.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $64.38.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 11973 employees. It has generated 3,027,896 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,104,235. The stock had 8.17 Receivables turnover and 0.47 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.03, operating margin was +36.64 and Pretax Margin of +38.94.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.21%, in contrast to 79.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 27, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 1,789,529 shares at the rate of 59.32, making the entire transaction reach 106,149,284 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 211,707,119. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 23, Company’s 10% Owner bought 1,877,185 for 58.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 110,095,411. This particular insider is now the holder of 209,917,590 in total.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $2.46) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +36.47 while generating a return on equity of 52.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 501.30% and is forecasted to reach 5.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.87% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 49.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.97. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.02, and its Beta score is 1.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.53. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.07.

In the same vein, OXY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 12.43, a figure that is expected to reach 1.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY), its last 5-days Average volume was 14.25 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 13.83 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.98% While, its Average True Range was 1.91.

Raw Stochastic average of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.06%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.05% that was higher than 38.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.