ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) PE Ratio stood at $19.25: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on March 30, 2023, ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.45% to $81.83. During the day, the stock rose to $82.52 and sunk to $80.57 before settling in for the price of $79.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ON posted a 52-week range of $44.76-$87.55.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 38.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 86.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $432.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $430.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $36.78 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $78.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $67.93.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 31000 employees. It has generated 267,646 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 61,146. The stock had 10.08 Receivables turnover and 0.77 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.99, operating margin was +33.36 and Pretax Margin of +28.37.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s CEO & President sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 79.18, making the entire transaction reach 395,900 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 606,212. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 02, Company’s EVP & GM, PSG sold 4,000 for 80.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 320,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 209,781 in total.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.27) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +22.85 while generating a return on equity of 35.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 86.80% and is forecasted to reach 5.15 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.47% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 38.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.57. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.25, and its Beta score is 1.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.42. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.59.

In the same vein, ON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.25, a figure that is expected to reach 1.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ON Semiconductor Corporation, ON], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 8.35 million was better the volume of 7.2 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.31% While, its Average True Range was 3.63.

Raw Stochastic average of ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.53%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.56% that was lower than 51.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.