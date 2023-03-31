ONEOK Inc. (OKE) last month performance of -5.49% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) established initial surge of 0.84% at $62.53, as the Stock market unbolted on March 30, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $62.83 and sunk to $62.1632 before settling in for the price of $62.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OKE posted a 52-week range of $50.50-$75.07.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 13.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $447.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $444.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $66.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $62.02.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 2966 workers. It has generated 7,710,896 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 580,654. The stock had 15.38 Receivables turnover and 0.95 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.64, operating margin was +13.27 and Pretax Margin of +9.84.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the ONEOK Inc. industry. ONEOK Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.61%, in contrast to 69.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 17, this organization’s President & CEO bought 8,975 shares at the rate of 55.54, making the entire transaction reach 498,462 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,414.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.96) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +7.53 while generating a return on equity of 27.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.60% and is forecasted to reach 4.90 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ONEOK Inc. (OKE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.83. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.29, and its Beta score is 1.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.23. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 853.54.

In the same vein, OKE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.84, a figure that is expected to reach 2.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ONEOK Inc. (OKE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [ONEOK Inc., OKE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.57 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.09% While, its Average True Range was 1.81.

Raw Stochastic average of ONEOK Inc. (OKE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.34%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 61.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.89% that was higher than 28.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.