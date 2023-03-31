Owens Corning (OC) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $861.01K

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) open the trading on March 30, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 1.41% to $93.28. During the day, the stock rose to $94.03 and sunk to $92.79 before settling in for the price of $91.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OC posted a 52-week range of $72.97-$105.62.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 8.90% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 33.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $93.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $90.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $95.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $87.97.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 19000 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 513,737 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 65,316. The stock had 10.27 Receivables turnover and 0.94 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.76, operating margin was +18.52 and Pretax Margin of +16.54.

Owens Corning (OC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 01, this organization’s EVP and Chief Growth Officer sold 16,688 shares at the rate of 97.72, making the entire transaction reach 1,630,751 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 50,354. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 15, Company’s EVP, Chief R&D Officer sold 2,294 for 104.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 238,576. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,608 in total.

Owens Corning (OC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $3.19) by $0.38. This company achieved a net margin of +12.71 while generating a return on equity of 27.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 33.10% and is forecasted to reach 10.61 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.02% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 31.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Owens Corning (OC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.71. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.36, and its Beta score is 1.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.87. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.21.

In the same vein, OC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 12.67, a figure that is expected to reach 2.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Owens Corning (OC)

[Owens Corning, OC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.06% While, its Average True Range was 2.60.

Raw Stochastic average of Owens Corning (OC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.98%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 69.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.58% that was lower than 32.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.