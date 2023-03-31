PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) EPS growth this year is -10.00%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) flaunted slowness of -7.39% at $2.13, as the Stock market unbolted on March 30, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $2.3763 and sunk to $2.05 before settling in for the price of $2.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PXMD posted a 52-week range of $1.36-$10.48.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -10.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $0.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.31 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.36.

PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the PaxMedica Inc. industry. PaxMedica Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 76.80%, in contrast to 0.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 09, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 3,495 shares at the rate of 1.44, making the entire transaction reach 5,033 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 541,633. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 09, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 3,371 for 1.44, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,854. This particular insider is now the holder of 288,452 in total.

PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

PaxMedica Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -10.00%.

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.36.

In the same vein, PXMD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.28.

Technical Analysis of PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [PaxMedica Inc., PXMD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.34 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.

Raw Stochastic average of PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.41%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 43.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 216.34% that was higher than 172.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.