Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Rio Tinto Group (RIO) last week performance was 5.43%

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) open the trading on March 30, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 1.92% to $68.11. During the day, the stock rose to $68.21 and sunk to $67.66 before settling in for the price of $66.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RIO posted a 52-week range of $50.92-$83.21.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -41.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.62 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.43 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $115.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $72.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $64.24.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 54000 employees. It has generated 839,455 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 187,674. The stock had 17.68 Receivables turnover and 0.58 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.87, operating margin was +30.00 and Pretax Margin of +32.19.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Rio Tinto Group’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.50%, in contrast to 11.10% institutional ownership.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +22.36 while generating a return on equity of 25.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rio Tinto Group’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -41.10%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -3.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rio Tinto Group (RIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.71. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.93, and its Beta score is 0.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.08.

In the same vein, RIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.62.

Technical Analysis of Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

[Rio Tinto Group, RIO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.85% While, its Average True Range was 1.59.

Raw Stochastic average of Rio Tinto Group (RIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 73.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.54% that was lower than 32.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.