Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS) last week performance was 22.45%

SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHFS) started the day on March 30, 2023, with a price increase of 27.12% at $0.60. During the day, the stock rose to $0.6099 and sunk to $0.502 before settling in for the price of $0.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SHFS posted a 52-week range of $0.45-$30.47.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $18.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.33 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7792, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.1603.

SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. SHF Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 71.00%, in contrast to 18.60% institutional ownership.

SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHFS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.45. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.29.

In the same vein, SHFS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.05.

Technical Analysis of SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHFS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.42 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.28 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.91% While, its Average True Range was 0.0695.

Raw Stochastic average of SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.70%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 68.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 143.32% that was lower than 164.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.