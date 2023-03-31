Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 14.1 million

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) started the day on March 30, 2023, with a price increase of 1.25% at $10.53. During the day, the stock rose to $10.61 and sunk to $10.32 before settling in for the price of $10.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PBR posted a 52-week range of $8.88-$16.04.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 17.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 235.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 76.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.52 billion, simultaneously with a float of $4.20 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $65.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.07.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s current insider ownership accounts for 39.80%, in contrast to 23.40% institutional ownership.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $1.55) by -$0.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 76.60% and is forecasted to reach 3.54 in the upcoming year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.39. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.93, and its Beta score is 1.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.54. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 29.88.

In the same vein, PBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.45, a figure that is expected to reach 0.98 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR), its last 5-days Average volume was 16.28 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 23.52 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.20% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.57%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 80.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.34% that was lower than 50.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.