Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) return on Assets touches 3.66: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Analyst Insights

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM) open the trading on March 30, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 1.43% to $7.10. During the day, the stock rose to $7.2092 and sunk to $7.01 before settling in for the price of $7.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PDM posted a 52-week range of $6.35-$17.57.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The Real Estate sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -0.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -102.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $123.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $122.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $853.06 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.73.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 149 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 3,285,899 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 985,436. The stock had 2.12 Receivables turnover and 0.12 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.11, operating margin was +17.16 and Pretax Margin of +29.99.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Office industry. Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 87.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 20, this organization’s Director bought 70,000 shares at the rate of 7.16, making the entire transaction reach 501,473 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 197,518. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 20, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 7.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 70,544. This particular insider is now the holder of 45,762 in total.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.03) by $0.58. This company achieved a net margin of +29.99 while generating a return on equity of 8.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -102.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.97, and its Beta score is 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.51.

In the same vein, PDM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.19, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM)

[Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc., PDM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 35.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.64% that was higher than 40.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) 14-day ATR is 0.07: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Shaun Noe -
Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG) started the day on March 30, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.09% at $2.81. During the day,...
Read more

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) is predicted to post EPS of 2.25 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for...

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 30, 2023, United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) had a quiet start as it plunged...
Read more

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) EPS growth this year is -232.20%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Steve Mayer -
CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) flaunted slowness of -1.11% at $2.67, as the Stock market unbolted on March 30, 2023. During the day, the stock...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.