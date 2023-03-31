Planet Labs PBC (PL) EPS growth this year is -14.90%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 30, 2023, Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) set off with pace as it heaved 0.85% to $3.57. During the day, the stock rose to $4.0607 and sunk to $3.55 before settling in for the price of $3.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PL posted a 52-week range of $3.29-$7.51.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -14.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $267.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $241.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $965.93 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.05.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Planet Labs PBC’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 57.00% institutional ownership.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 10/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.17) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -14.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in the upcoming year.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Planet Labs PBC (PL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.51.

In the same vein, PL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.65, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Planet Labs PBC (PL)

Going through the that latest performance of [Planet Labs PBC, PL]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.18 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.7 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.49% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Planet Labs PBC (PL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.11%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 31.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.61% that was higher than 49.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.