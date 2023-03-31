Qudian Inc. (QD) last month volatility was 7.10%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 30, 2023, Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.85% to $1.16. During the day, the stock rose to $1.20 and sunk to $1.125 before settling in for the price of $1.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QD posted a 52-week range of $0.69-$2.18.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -34.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -17.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -166.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $236.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $176.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $295.31 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1988, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0420.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 940 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.68, operating margin was -21.31 and Pretax Margin of -46.14.

Qudian Inc. (QD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. Qudian Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 19.00% institutional ownership.

Qudian Inc. (QD) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.14) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of -58.88 while generating a return on equity of -2.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Qudian Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -166.50%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -2.96% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -17.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Qudian Inc. (QD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 18.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.49. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.90.

In the same vein, QD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.20.

Technical Analysis of Qudian Inc. (QD)

Going through the that latest performance of [Qudian Inc., QD]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.44 million was inferior to the volume of 0.95 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.0732.

Raw Stochastic average of Qudian Inc. (QD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.14%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 57.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.34% that was lower than 70.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.