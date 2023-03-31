Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) is -31.69% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 30, 2023, Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.23% to $1.75. During the day, the stock rose to $1.87 and sunk to $1.735 before settling in for the price of $1.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RXT posted a 52-week range of $1.57-$12.13.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 7.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -24.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -263.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $212.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $205.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $370.39 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.5398, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.3836.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 6800 workers. It has generated 459,162 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -118,353. The stock had 5.17 Receivables turnover and 0.53 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.10, operating margin was +0.05 and Pretax Margin of -28.75.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Rackspace Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.40%, in contrast to 93.32% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 30, this organization’s Director bought 19,933 shares at the rate of 4.59, making the entire transaction reach 91,520 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 158,507. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 29, Company’s Director bought 100,000 for 4.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 454,620. This particular insider is now the holder of 138,574 in total.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.09) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -25.78 while generating a return on equity of -82.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -263.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -24.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.23.

In the same vein, RXT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.81, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Rackspace Technology Inc., RXT]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.86 million was inferior to the volume of 1.38 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.79% While, its Average True Range was 0.1714.

Raw Stochastic average of Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 89.80% that was lower than 97.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.