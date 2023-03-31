RenovoRx Inc. (RNXT) is -6.91% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

RenovoRx Inc. (NASDAQ: RNXT) started the day on March 30, 2023, with a price decrease of -13.59% at $3.37. During the day, the stock rose to $4.60 and sunk to $2.55 before settling in for the price of $3.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RNXT posted a 52-week range of $1.50-$5.74.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -167.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.21 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.49.

RenovoRx Inc. (RNXT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. RenovoRx Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 13.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 07, this organization’s Chief Medical Officer bought 5,182 shares at the rate of 1.93, making the entire transaction reach 10,001 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,477. Preceding that transaction, on May 19, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 5,500 for 2.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 11,275. This particular insider is now the holder of 251,557 in total.

RenovoRx Inc. (RNXT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.29) by $0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -91.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

RenovoRx Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -167.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.85 in the upcoming year.

RenovoRx Inc. (NASDAQ: RNXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RenovoRx Inc. (RNXT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.58.

In the same vein, RNXT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.31, a figure that is expected to reach -0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RenovoRx Inc. (RNXT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of RenovoRx Inc. (NASDAQ: RNXT), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.21 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 71300.0. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.66.

Raw Stochastic average of RenovoRx Inc. (RNXT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.05%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 41.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 160.32% that was higher than 119.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.