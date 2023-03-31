RPC Inc. (RES) EPS is poised to hit 0.37 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on March 30, 2023, RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) started slowly as it slid -4.16% to $7.61. During the day, the stock rose to $8.04 and sunk to $7.545 before settling in for the price of $7.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RES posted a 52-week range of $5.70-$12.91.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 0.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 56.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $213.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $77.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.31.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2732 employees. It has generated 586,296 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 78,758. The stock had 4.13 Receivables turnover and 1.56 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.88, operating margin was +17.61 and Pretax Margin of +18.08.

RPC Inc. (RES) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. RPC Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 41.10%, in contrast to 32.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 11, this organization’s Director sold 53,751 shares at the rate of 10.45, making the entire transaction reach 561,757 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 11, Company’s Director sold 53,751 for 10.45, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 561,757. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

RPC Inc. (RES) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.29) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +13.43 while generating a return on equity of 28.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

RPC Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 56.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.51 in the upcoming year.

RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RPC Inc. (RES). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.44. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.54, and its Beta score is 1.82. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.03. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 28.66.

In the same vein, RES’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RPC Inc. (RES)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [RPC Inc., RES], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.42 million was better the volume of 1.38 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.88% While, its Average True Range was 0.43.

Raw Stochastic average of RPC Inc. (RES) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.12%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 26.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.32% that was lower than 50.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.