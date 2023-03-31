The Coca-Cola Company (KO) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $61.04: Right on the Precipice

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) flaunted slowness of -0.02% at $61.85, as the Stock market unbolted on March 30, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $62.09 and sunk to $61.66 before settling in for the price of $61.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KO posted a 52-week range of $54.01-$67.20.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -2.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.33 billion, simultaneously with a float of $4.30 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $263.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $60.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $61.04.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 82500 employees. It has generated 519,285 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 115,661. The stock had 12.24 Receivables turnover and 0.46 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.91, operating margin was +27.90 and Pretax Margin of +27.28.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the The Coca-Cola Company industry. The Coca-Cola Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.67%, in contrast to 71.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 07, this organization’s Chairman and CEO sold 46,421 shares at the rate of 60.50, making the entire transaction reach 2,808,470 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 592,546. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 01, Company’s SVP & Chief Technical Officer sold 74,000 for 58.71, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,344,599. This particular insider is now the holder of 219,790 in total.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.45) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +22.27 while generating a return on equity of 40.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -2.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.80 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.06% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Coca-Cola Company (KO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.80. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.20, and its Beta score is 0.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 137.27.

In the same vein, KO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.19, a figure that is expected to reach 0.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [The Coca-Cola Company, KO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 13.9 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.75.

Raw Stochastic average of The Coca-Cola Company (KO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.98%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 9.83% that was lower than 14.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.