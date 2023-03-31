The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) 14-day ATR is 2.05: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) started the day on March 30, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.98% at $68.90. During the day, the stock rose to $69.82 and sunk to $68.42 before settling in for the price of $69.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HIG posted a 52-week range of $60.17-$79.44.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -17.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $317.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $311.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $73.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $70.09.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 18800 employees. It has generated 1,189,468 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +11.11 and Pretax Margin of +10.10.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Insurance – Diversified Industry. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 93.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 06, this organization’s EVP sold 336 shares at the rate of 77.59, making the entire transaction reach 26,070 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,844. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 01, Company’s EVP and CFO sold 38,915 for 77.85, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,029,642. This particular insider is now the holder of 57,205 in total.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.87) by $0.44. This company achieved a net margin of +8.12 while generating a return on equity of 11.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -17.80% and is forecasted to reach 9.63 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.72% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.05. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.64, and its Beta score is 0.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.96. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.45.

In the same vein, HIG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.45, a figure that is expected to reach 2.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.63 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.84 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.28 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.00% While, its Average True Range was 2.09.

Raw Stochastic average of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.61%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 82.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.69% that was higher than 25.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.