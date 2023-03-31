Search
Shaun Noe
The key reasons why Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) is -76.01% away from 52-week high?

Company News

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 30, 2023, Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) remained unchanged at $3.16. During the day, the stock rose to $3.255 and sunk to $3.13 before settling in for the price of $3.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATUS posted a 52-week range of $2.98-$13.17.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -80.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $456.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $205.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.45.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 11000 employees. It has generated 877,060 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 17,688. The stock had 24.82 Receivables turnover and 0.28 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +48.39, operating margin was +20.03 and Pretax Margin of +5.36.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry. Altice USA Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 59.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 13, this organization’s Director sold 31,560 shares at the rate of 9.99, making the entire transaction reach 315,284 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,323,925.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.35) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +2.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -80.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in the upcoming year.

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Altice USA Inc. (ATUS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.37, and its Beta score is 1.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.15. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.18.

In the same vein, ATUS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.43, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Altice USA Inc. (ATUS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Altice USA Inc., ATUS]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.24 million indicated improvement to the volume of 4.11 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.83% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.95%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 24.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.77% that was lower than 67.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

