The key reasons why Atreca Inc. (BCEL) is -67.97% away from 52-week high?

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) open the trading on March 30, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -11.54% to $1.15. During the day, the stock rose to $1.299 and sunk to $1.10 before settling in for the price of $1.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BCEL posted a 52-week range of $0.76-$3.59.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -9.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $38.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $31.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $43.47 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4824, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.6116.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 91 employees. It has generated 6,351 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -815,866. The stock had 0.42 Receivables turnover and 0.00 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -434.67, operating margin was -12861.57 and Pretax Margin of -12846.65.

Atreca Inc. (BCEL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Atreca Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 50.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 02, this organization’s President & CEO sold 20,908 shares at the rate of 1.78, making the entire transaction reach 37,116 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 100,492. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 02, Company’s Chief Strategy Officer sold 7,646 for 1.78, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 13,573. This particular insider is now the holder of 34,554 in total.

Atreca Inc. (BCEL) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.6 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.73) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -12846.77 while generating a return on equity of -55.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

Atreca Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -9.10% and is forecasted to reach -2.16 in the upcoming year.

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atreca Inc. (BCEL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13.

In the same vein, BCEL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.76, a figure that is expected to reach -0.59 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Atreca Inc. (BCEL)

[Atreca Inc., BCEL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.1295.

Raw Stochastic average of Atreca Inc. (BCEL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.26%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 77.84% that was lower than 114.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.