The key reasons why BlackBerry Limited (BB) is -48.85% away from 52-week high?

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) started the day on March 30, 2023, with a price increase of 0.50% at $4.00. During the day, the stock rose to $4.0675 and sunk to $3.96 before settling in for the price of $3.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BB posted a 52-week range of $3.17-$7.82.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -11.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 101.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $578.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $570.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.30 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.84.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 3325 employees. It has generated 270,600 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,523. The stock had 3.65 Receivables turnover and 0.26 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.06, operating margin was -29.81 and Pretax Margin of +2.65.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. BlackBerry Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.20%, in contrast to 56.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 03, this organization’s President of Cyber Security sold 30,239 shares at the rate of 3.42, making the entire transaction reach 103,417 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 76,485. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 03, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 8,958 for 3.32, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 29,741. This particular insider is now the holder of 48,655 in total.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 11/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +1.67 while generating a return on equity of 0.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 101.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in the upcoming year.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BlackBerry Limited (BB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.34.

In the same vein, BB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.16, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BlackBerry Limited (BB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.65 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 6.45 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.92% While, its Average True Range was 0.14.

Raw Stochastic average of BlackBerry Limited (BB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.34%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.42% that was lower than 54.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.