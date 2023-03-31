The key reasons why Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -23.28% away from 52-week high?

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) started the day on March 30, 2023, with a price increase of 0.54% at $37.15. During the day, the stock rose to $37.40 and sunk to $36.97 before settling in for the price of $36.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CMCSA posted a 52-week range of $28.39-$48.42.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 7.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -10.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -60.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.28 billion, simultaneously with a float of $4.16 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $156.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $37.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $36.27.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 186000 employees. It has generated 652,833 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 28,871. The stock had 9.84 Receivables turnover and 0.46 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.15, operating margin was +18.63 and Pretax Margin of +7.65.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. Comcast Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.74%, in contrast to 85.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 21, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 37,176 shares at the rate of 2.03, making the entire transaction reach 75,419 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,507,693. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 16, Company’s 10% Owner sold 487,146 for 2.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 999,331. This particular insider is now the holder of 19,544,869 in total.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.77) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +4.42 while generating a return on equity of 6.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -60.20% and is forecasted to reach 4.11 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -10.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Comcast Corporation (CMCSA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.77. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $31.19, and its Beta score is 1.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.20.

In the same vein, CMCSA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.19, a figure that is expected to reach 0.82 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA), its last 5-days Average volume was 15.6 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 19.68 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.72.

Raw Stochastic average of Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.88%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.64% that was lower than 24.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.