The key reasons why Gogoro Inc. (GGR) is -77.15% away from 52-week high?

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ: GGR) started the day on March 30, 2023, with a price increase of 0.50% at $4.02. During the day, the stock rose to $4.09 and sunk to $3.93 before settling in for the price of $4.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GGR posted a 52-week range of $2.83-$17.59.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -36.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $231.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $137.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $984.50 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.43.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1963 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.08, operating margin was -31.22 and Pretax Margin of -25.84.

Gogoro Inc. (GGR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. Gogoro Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 43.86%, in contrast to 11.70% institutional ownership.

Gogoro Inc. (GGR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -25.84 while generating a return on equity of -46.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gogoro Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -36.70%.

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ: GGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gogoro Inc. (GGR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.41.

Technical Analysis of Gogoro Inc. (GGR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ: GGR), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.52 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.23 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Gogoro Inc. (GGR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.44%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.39% that was lower than 76.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.