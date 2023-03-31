Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) went up 1.55% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Company News

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) started the day on March 30, 2023, with a price increase of 1.55% at $0.89. During the day, the stock rose to $0.9064 and sunk to $0.861 before settling in for the price of $0.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TOPS posted a 52-week range of $0.75-$21.80.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 23.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -52.96%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 87.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.50 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0597, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.8611.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. Top Ships Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.05%, in contrast to 0.40% institutional ownership.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Top Ships Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 87.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.44 in the upcoming year.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Top Ships Inc. (TOPS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.23.

In the same vein, TOPS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.15, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.0 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.34 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.0928.

Raw Stochastic average of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.67%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 42.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.35% that was lower than 198.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) EPS growth this year is -23.90%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Shaun Noe -
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) open the trading on March 30, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.00% to...
Read more

WeWork Inc. (WE) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $2.9267: Right on the Precipice

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 30, 2023, WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) set off with pace as it heaved 3.29% to...
Read more

Carvana Co. (CVNA) EPS is poised to hit -2.20 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Shaun Noe -
Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) established initial surge of 12.20% at $8.83, as the Stock market unbolted on March 30, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.