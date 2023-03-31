Search
Steve Mayer
Under Armour Inc. (UA) 14-day ATR is 0.31: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) started the day on March 30, 2023, with a price increase of 0.12% at $8.37. During the day, the stock rose to $8.54 and sunk to $8.34 before settling in for the price of $8.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UA posted a 52-week range of $5.74-$16.27.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.47%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $220.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $182.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.20.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Apparel Manufacturing Industry. Under Armour Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.61%, in contrast to 66.55% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 10, this organization’s Chief Administrative Officer sold 69,823 shares at the rate of 9.32, making the entire transaction reach 650,689 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 260,291. Preceding that transaction, on May 31, Company’s Director bought 25,000 for 9.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 240,085. This particular insider is now the holder of 50,000 in total.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Under Armour Inc. (UA). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.75.

In the same vein, UA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.21.

Technical Analysis of Under Armour Inc. (UA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.75 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.03 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Under Armour Inc. (UA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.88%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.32% that was lower than 49.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

