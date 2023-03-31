US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) latest performance of 0.52% is not what was on cards

As on March 30, 2023, US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.52% to $36.48. During the day, the stock rose to $36.92 and sunk to $36.24 before settling in for the price of $36.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, USFD posted a 52-week range of $25.49-$41.28.

The Consumer Defensive sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 7.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 87.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $224.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $217.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.16 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $37.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.09.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 29000 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 1,174,379 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 9,138. The stock had 19.36 Receivables turnover and 2.69 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.13, operating margin was +2.06 and Pretax Margin of +1.06.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Food Distribution industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 24, this organization’s Senior EVP sold 21,954 shares at the rate of 34.67, making the entire transaction reach 761,145 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 108,546. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 24, Company’s EVP, Nationally Managed Bus. sold 14,918 for 34.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 517,207. This particular insider is now the holder of 85,883 in total.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.61) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +0.78 while generating a return on equity of 6.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 87.60% and is forecasted to reach 3.13 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.73% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.07. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $37.84, and its Beta score is 1.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.24.

In the same vein, USFD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.96, a figure that is expected to reach 0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [US Foods Holding Corp., USFD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.28 million was lower the volume of 2.35 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.62% While, its Average True Range was 1.04.

Raw Stochastic average of US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.20%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 78.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.87% that was lower than 30.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.