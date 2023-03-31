Search
Sana Meer
V.F. Corporation (VFC) last month volatility was 3.75%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Analyst Insights

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) started the day on March 30, 2023, with a price increase of 2.16% at $22.22. During the day, the stock rose to $22.435 and sunk to $22.04 before settling in for the price of $21.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VFC posted a 52-week range of $20.03-$59.84.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 242.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $387.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $387.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.86.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 35000 employees. It has generated 339,121 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 34,751. The stock had 8.58 Receivables turnover and 0.88 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +54.86, operating margin was +14.38 and Pretax Margin of +12.83.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Apparel Manufacturing Industry. V.F. Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 90.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s Director bought 7,109 shares at the rate of 21.07, making the entire transaction reach 149,786 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,109. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 13, Company’s Director bought 15,000 for 26.69, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 400,305. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,000 in total.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.98) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +10.25 while generating a return on equity of 36.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

V.F. Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 242.40% and is forecasted to reach 2.21 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -6.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for V.F. Corporation (VFC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.88. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.86, and its Beta score is 1.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.74.

In the same vein, VFC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.06, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of V.F. Corporation (VFC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC), its last 5-days Average volume was 6.57 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 8.74 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.79.

Raw Stochastic average of V.F. Corporation (VFC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.73%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.74% that was lower than 53.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

