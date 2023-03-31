VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) return on Assets touches 39.87: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

As on March 30, 2023, VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) started slowly as it slid -2.15% to $4.55. During the day, the stock rose to $4.6732 and sunk to $4.50 before settling in for the price of $4.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EGY posted a 52-week range of $3.88-$8.77.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 27.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 45.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 267.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $107.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $105.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $489.90 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.08.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 117 employees. It has generated 1,701,496 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 688,872. The stock had 9.78 Receivables turnover and 0.98 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.81, operating margin was +39.73 and Pretax Margin of +30.03.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. VAALCO Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 33.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 13, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 4.33, making the entire transaction reach 21,650 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 133,840. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 16, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 4,250 for 5.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 23,588. This particular insider is now the holder of 24,808 in total.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +40.49 while generating a return on equity of 78.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 267.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.91 in the upcoming year.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.93, and its Beta score is 1.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.56. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 32.02.

In the same vein, EGY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.16, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [VAALCO Energy Inc., EGY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.45 million was better the volume of 1.44 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.32% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 57.66% that was higher than 54.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.