Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) is -25.05% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 30, 2023, Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) set off with pace as it heaved 1.56% to $15.01. During the day, the stock rose to $15.555 and sunk to $14.815 before settling in for the price of $14.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VNO posted a 52-week range of $12.53-$47.15.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was -2.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -31.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -505.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $191.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $176.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.05.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 3146 employees. It has generated 572,154 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -110,145. The stock had 2.38 Receivables turnover and 0.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.42, operating margin was +18.70 and Pretax Margin of -20.05.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Office industry. Vornado Realty Trust’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.09%, in contrast to 87.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 13, this organization’s Director sold 119,100 shares at the rate of 41.97, making the entire transaction reach 4,998,913 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,100,451.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -19.25 while generating a return on equity of -5.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -505.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.33% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -31.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vornado Realty Trust (VNO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.53. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.06.

In the same vein, VNO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.13, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Vornado Realty Trust, VNO]. Its last 5-days volume of 5.8 million indicated improvement to the volume of 4.94 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.93.

Raw Stochastic average of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.43%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 46.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.37% that was higher than 47.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.