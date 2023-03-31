Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) 14-day ATR is 0.88: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) started the day on March 30, 2023, with a price increase of 22.10% at $5.58. During the day, the stock rose to $7.50 and sunk to $4.52 before settling in for the price of $4.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WINT posted a 52-week range of $4.28-$71.50.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -31.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $0.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $0.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.46 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.02.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 4.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 27, this organization’s President and CEO bought 2,500 shares at the rate of 0.38, making the entire transaction reach 950 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 226,558. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 26, Company’s SVP & CFO bought 3,000 for 0.37, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,100. This particular insider is now the holder of 72,800 in total.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$6.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$13) by $6.5. This company achieved a return on equity of -121.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -31.30%.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.88.

In the same vein, WINT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -73.74, a figure that is expected to reach -13.00 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.25 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.13 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.60% While, its Average True Range was 0.81.

Raw Stochastic average of Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.80%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 40.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 105.44% that was lower than 136.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.