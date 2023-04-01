Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) last month volatility was 5.37%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on March 30, 2023, Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) started slowly as it slid -1.97% to $17.93. During the day, the stock rose to $18.57 and sunk to $17.825 before settling in for the price of $18.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASB posted a 52-week range of $17.00-$25.50.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 5.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $149.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $146.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.52.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Associated Banc-Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 81.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 09, this organization’s President & CEO bought 4,850 shares at the rate of 20.57, making the entire transaction reach 99,789 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 287,394. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 15, Company’s Director sold 4,889 for 23.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 116,995. This particular insider is now the holder of 58,677 in total.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.66) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc-Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.40% and is forecasted to reach 2.49 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Associated Banc-Corp (ASB). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.95. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.66, and its Beta score is 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.04.

In the same vein, ASB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.34, a figure that is expected to reach 0.67 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Associated Banc-Corp, ASB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.48 million was lower the volume of 1.9 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.97.

Raw Stochastic average of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 19.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.94% that was higher than 35.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.