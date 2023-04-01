Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) EPS growth this year is -672.40%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on March 30, 2023, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) started slowly as it slid -2.76% to $1.76. During the day, the stock rose to $1.83 and sunk to $1.76 before settling in for the price of $1.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CGC posted a 52-week range of $1.80-$8.64.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -672.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $494.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $322.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $871.01 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.3572, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.8923.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 3151 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 165,130 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -95,900. The stock had 5.51 Receivables turnover and 0.08 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -25.66, operating margin was -111.20 and Pretax Margin of -63.29.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Canopy Growth Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 34.73%, in contrast to 13.05% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 28, this organization’s Director sold 3,733 shares at the rate of 2.97, making the entire transaction reach 11,087 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,679. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 28, Company’s Director sold 3,717 for 2.97, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 11,039. This particular insider is now the holder of 25,137 in total.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by -$0.23. This company achieved a net margin of -58.08 while generating a return on equity of -8.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -672.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in the upcoming year.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.98.

In the same vein, CGC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.80, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Canopy Growth Corporation, CGC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.48 million was lower the volume of 7.37 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.16% While, its Average True Range was 0.0905.

Raw Stochastic average of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.84% that was lower than 82.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.