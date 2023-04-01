Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) went up 0.69% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE: KEP) established initial surge of 0.69% at $7.32, as the Stock market unbolted on March 30, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $7.34 and sunk to $7.21 before settling in for the price of $7.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KEP posted a 52-week range of $5.76-$9.55.

It was noted that the giant of the Utilities sector posted annual sales growth of 3.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 93.02%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -361.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.28 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.05 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.38 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.53.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -41.34, operating margin was -45.82 and Pretax Margin of -49.37.

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Korea Electric Power Corporation industry. Korea Electric Power Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 51.10%, in contrast to 1.50% institutional ownership.

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -34.34 while generating a return on equity of -46.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Korea Electric Power Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -361.20%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 93.02% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE: KEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.17.

In the same vein, KEP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -14.82.

Technical Analysis of Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Korea Electric Power Corporation, KEP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.23 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 98.94% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.32%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.87% that was lower than 38.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.