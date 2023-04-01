Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) is 10.53% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on March 30, 2023, Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.34% to $17.83. During the day, the stock rose to $17.85 and sunk to $17.76 before settling in for the price of $17.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, XM posted a 52-week range of $9.32-$30.28.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 38.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $592.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $156.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.69.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5600 employees. It has generated 260,469 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -189,550. The stock had 2.81 Receivables turnover and 0.42 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +67.80, operating margin was -71.00 and Pretax Margin of -71.34.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Qualtrics International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.40%, in contrast to 78.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 10, this organization’s Founder and Executive Chair sold 140,129 shares at the rate of 15.97, making the entire transaction reach 2,237,468 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,065,438. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 10, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 130,628 for 15.97, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,085,763. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,443,802 in total.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.02) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -72.77 while generating a return on equity of -51.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in the upcoming year.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Qualtrics International Inc. (XM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.40.

In the same vein, XM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.82, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Qualtrics International Inc. (XM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Qualtrics International Inc., XM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.12 million was lower the volume of 4.45 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.93% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.76%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 93.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.68% that was lower than 63.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.