Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) EPS is poised to hit 0.72 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) open the trading on March 30, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.89% to $35.62. During the day, the stock rose to $36.80 and sunk to $34.4821 before settling in for the price of $37.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VRNT posted a 52-week range of $31.63-$56.39.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was -3.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 92.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $65.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $62.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $37.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $39.23.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4300 employees. It has generated 198,752 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 3,276. The stock had 2.59 Receivables turnover and 0.31 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +62.54, operating margin was +5.91 and Pretax Margin of +4.52.

Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 20, this organization’s Chairman & CEO sold 30,472 shares at the rate of 35.89, making the entire transaction reach 1,093,640 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,023,801. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 27, Company’s Director sold 4,000 for 35.66, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 142,640. This particular insider is now the holder of 16,970 in total.

Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 10/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.59) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +1.65 while generating a return on equity of 1.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 92.20% and is forecasted to reach 2.71 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.75% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 31.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.62. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.44.

In the same vein, VRNT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.36, a figure that is expected to reach 0.72 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

[Verint Systems Inc., VRNT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.15% While, its Average True Range was 1.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.59%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 34.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.95% that was higher than 33.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.