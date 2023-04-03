$1.38M in average volume shows that American Well Corporation (AMWL) is heading in the right direction

Search
A new trading day began on March 31, 2023, with American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) stock priced at $2.285, up 5.36% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.385 and dropped to $2.2638 before settling in for the closing price of $2.24. AMWL’s price has ranged from $2.15 to $5.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -42.10%. With a float of $187.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $264.83 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1123 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of American Well Corporation is 4.50%, while institutional ownership is 54.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21, was worth 327,185. In this transaction Chairman, co-CEO of this company sold 136,208 shares at a rate of $2.40, taking the stock ownership to the 1,327,174 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 21, when Company’s President, co-CEO sold 113,686 for $2.40, making the entire transaction worth $273,085. This insider now owns 2,169,839 shares in total.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.25 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are American Well Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Well Corporation (AMWL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.39 million, its volume of 1.31 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, American Well Corporation’s (AMWL) raw stochastic average was set at 9.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.78. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.41 in the near term. At $2.46, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.22. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.17.

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 621.79 million, the company has a total of 277,593K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 277,190 K while annual income is -270,430 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 79,230 K while its latest quarter income was -61,160 K.

